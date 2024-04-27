Video Of Women Singing And Dancing Inside Delhi Metro Divides Internet

The video has accumulated more than 5.6 million views.

Needless to say, the Delhi Metro has become a lifeline of the city in 20 years and is regarded as one of the most convenient means of transportation. However, these days, the Delhi Metro has been in the news for bizarre reasons which have mostly to do with unruly and unusual passenger behaviour. Several videos of random fights, public displays of affection, dance reels, and bizarre dressing have surfaced online, leaving people speechless. Now, a similar video of a group of women singing and dancing inside the Delhi metro train has gone viral.

The video, shared on Instagram, shows a few women singing traditional songs and dancing inside the metro coach. As the clip progresses, one of the women even encourages others to join in, eliciting astonishment and amusement from onlookers witnessing the spontaneous performance within the metro.

The clip was shared on Instagram on April 17. Since then, it has accumulated more than 5.6 million views and over 210,000 likes. The post also prompted mixed reaction from social media users.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "This is better than some overconfident metro dancers". "Better then fighting," said another. "well it's annoying too but at least better then all the shit we have seen in the past years," expressed a third user.

However, one user said, "WTF is this bro i would have started a fight, this is so irritating, imagine u have an exam and these aunties disturbing everyone".

"Where are the bride and the groom? Whose ladies sangeet is this happening inside metro?" commented another.

"Playing songs and dancing in the metro is not allowed. Strict action will be taken against them," wrote a user.

"That's why education is necessary for everyone," said one Instagram user.

Meanwhile, videos of people fighting over seats, content creators shooting reels, or unruly travellers behaving inappropriately have become common in the Delhi metro. In a similar incident, a woman was seen sitting on a man's lap inside a crowded Delhi Metro coach after being unable to find a seat.

The video sparked controversy, with social media users expressing outrage over the woman's act and raising concerns about the behaviour of metro commuters nowadays. Several people asked DMRC and Delhi Police to look into the matter and take action against the woman.