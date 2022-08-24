Watch: Anand Mahindra Shares Hilarious Video Of Nature Taking 'Revenge In Style'

The video has accumulated more than 630,000 views.

It is no secret that industrialist Anand Mahindra is pretty active on social media. He often shares fascinating posts that pique the interest of internet users. Now, in his latest tweet, the Mahindra Group Chairman shared a hilarious video of nature taking its revenge on humans in the most appropriate manner.

Mr Mahindra shared a short clip featuring a group of three men who succeeded in cutting down a giant tree in what appears to be a jungle. After chopping it down with a help of a chainsaw, the men then make an attempt to push down the tree. However, it is at this moment they learn that there are consequences for deforestation.

Watch the video below:

If you cut down trees, they won't take it lying down 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽pic.twitter.com/TekNZiQSTF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 23, 2022

"If you cut down trees, they won't take it lying down," Mr Mahindra captioned the post.

In the video, one can see that once the group of men push down the huge tree, it moved back in such a way that it caused one of the men to be tossed upward. And then in a quick moment, the clip went on to show that the man fell flat on his face.

The video was shared on Tuesday and since being uploaded it has accumulated more than 630,000 views. Internet users agreed with Mr Mahindra and said, "Nature never forgets, never forgives".

One user wrote, "Plant a tree, they give back. Cut a tree, they still give back." Another said, "DON'T MESS WITH ME.. Nature has its own Sense of Humor."

A third added, "Nature don't leave anyone this is one example." "Instant Karma," commented fourth. "Revenge in style," said another.

The identity of the three men and the location where the incident took place is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Mr Mahindra also shared a dynamic video song from Trinidad that featured some popular Hindi tracks. "This isn't the usual, Monday Motivation-type of reflection. But I think it guarantees an upbeat start to the week! And Trinidad goes to the top of my vacation destination wish-list," the industrialist wrote.

The clip garnered more than 70,000 views on Twitter and it also prompted amusing reactions from users.