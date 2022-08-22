Anand Mahindra Shares Upbeat Indian-Trinidadian Fusion Mashup

Anand Mahindra shared a dynamic video song from Trinidad.

Monday motivation is what most of us look for after a lazy weekend. Industrialist Anand Mahindra has treated us to the right dose of that in his latest Twitter post. The Mahindra Group chairman has shared a dynamic video song from Trinidad that has some popular Hindi tracks blended perfectly with indigenous music.

The clip features an outdoor party where a group of people is seen dancing and singing. As the camera pans around, singer Raymond Ramnarine is seen rapping in English. However, he soon blends some old Hindi songs including Deewana Hua Badal from the film Kashmir Ki Kali and Pal Bhar Ke Liye from Johny Mera Naam.

“This isn't the usual, Monday Motivation-type of reflection. But I think it guarantees an upbeat start to the week! And Trinidad goes to the top of my vacation destination wish-list,” Mr Mahindra wrote.

This isn't the usual, #MondayMotivation type of reflection. But I think it guarantees an upbeat start to the week! And Trinidad goes to the top of my vacation destination wish-list. pic.twitter.com/1pa5FwGe3N — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 22, 2022

The song shared by Mr Mahindra is called Nack Ah Ting, created by Raymond Ramnarine and a Trinidad-based band named Dil-e-Nadan. This fusion is called Chutney Soca, which incorporates the indigenous music of Trinidad and Tobago called soca and Indian rhythms and instruments.

The video has amassed more than 73k views on Twitter. It also prompted amusing reactions from users.

A user wrote that the song ought to be utilised on Fridays to dive into the weekend.

Thank sir, For me, this should be played on Friday afternoon to setup mood for the weekend start but for genius this will played as start of the week to setup tampo high for the entire week. — Yogesh Barot (@Yogesh_Barot) August 22, 2022

That's called Chutney Soca music. Heady concoction of Calypso and Indian music — Jishnu (@jishkan) August 22, 2022

Indian culture, languages and music are a part of celebrations all over the world. — LanguageCurry (@languagecurry) August 22, 2022

Some users agreed with Mr Mahindra and added Trinidad to their wish list like him.

Going there for sure ???????????? — Ray (@rewatiramanray) August 22, 2022

“Unusual maybe..but quite refreshing definitely,” a user wrote.

Unusual may be..but quite refreshing definitely — Puspalata Satapathy (@psatapathyjspl) August 22, 2022

For those who want to watch the original video, which premiered in December 2020, watch it here: