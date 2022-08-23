Watch: Rare Black Panther Spotted In Madhya Pradesh Tiger Reserve

Picture shows a black panther crossing the road in Madhya Pradesh Tiger Reserve.

You must have seen videos of people spotting rare wild animals during safari tours in national parks. The videos of these rare sightings have widely been shared on the social media. One such video is gaining traction on the internet that shows a black panther in Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve.

#BlackPanther Pench Forever

All across the world usually it takes months, sometimes even years to sight a rare animal, however in #Pench one can sight the wonders of natural world much more frequently.@moefcc@minforestmp@MPTourism#MadhyaPradesh#Tourism#JansamparkMPpic.twitter.com/XK9ZpPZehM — Pench Tiger Reserve (@PenchMP) August 20, 2022

Shared by the official handle of Pench Tiger Reserve on Twitter three days ago, the caption reads, "Black Panther Pench Forever. All across the world usually it takes months, sometimes even years to sight a rare animal, however in Pench one can sight the wonders of natural world much more frequently."

The viral video shows a black panther crossing a road while people on safaris watching it from far away by stopping their vehicles. The stunned silence of those present attests to the fact that the majestic big cat's appearance was an elusive spectacle.

The viral video has gained over 19,000 views and more than a thousand likes since being shared. Hundreds of users have re-tweeted the post so far.

One user related this to Mowgli and wrote, "Bagerra is back," in the comment section of the post.

"Wow... rare sighting in broad daylight," commented a second user.

"Must have been a sight to behold," a third user wrote while sharing the post.

Recently a video went viral on social media showed a Jaguar hunting a crocodile on the bank of a river. The video was shared by a user named Figen on Twitter.

In the viral video, the Jaguar is seen approaching the crocodile using its hunt strategy. The big cat is first seen hiding amidst the branches and bushes near the river, with total focus on the crocodile. It then leaps onto the crocodile that is floating in the water and attacks it.

The video received over 2.6 million of views and more than 27,000 likes since being shared. Around 4,800 users re-shared the video on Twitter.