Watch: Cat And Dog Deliver Strong Friendship Message, Internet Overwhelmed

Picture shows a kitten consoling dog.

Friends are the most important support system in the life of a human being. They prevent isolation and loneliness and give people a chance to offer needed companionship. Friends can also increase your sense of belonging and purpose, boost your happiness and reduce your stress.

One such video, which is gaining traction on social media, shows an unusual friendship between a kitten and a dog. They are seen sleeping together on a bed, with the kitten doing everything to make its friend happy.

Lean on me

When you're not strong

And I'll be your friend

I'll help you carry on…



Bill Withers pic.twitter.com/rVqlP2eVhR — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 21, 2022

The video has been shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter with the caption, "Lean on me, when you're not strong. And I'll be your friend, I'll help you carry on." The video has been credited to Bill Withers.

As the clip begins, the kitten is seen slowly touching the dog's face and then using its paws to caress the friend. As the video progresses, it grabs the dog's face and licks it.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over two million views and more than 74,000 likes on Twitter. More than 7,000 users have re-tweeted the post so far.

"Agree! In this crazy world with so much sadness, it's such a welcome relief to see these posts. They always make me laugh...or cry," wrote a user in the comment section of the post.

Another user simply said, "Post of the day."

"God... I never thought cats are anything but pretty, quiet, and need kitty litter. But after all these clips here, I want a cat one day," a third user commented later.

Videos of pet animals have widely been shared on the internet. In a recent viral video, a monkey was seen giving emotional support to a man who wasn't feeling good. The primate was seen consoling the man who was going through a tough phase.

The video went viral after getting shared on social media.