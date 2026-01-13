Watch: Amitabh Bachchan Playing "Finger Cricket" With Sachin Tendulkar

Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar- two legends from different worlds came together for a simple game of finger cricket, and what happened next melted hearts across the nation. This spontaneous, playful moment has quickly become one of the most heartwarming viral clips online.

This moment was captured during an event of the Indian Street Premier League. Sachin Tendulkar is a part of the core committee of this league, while Amitabh Bachchan is the owner of the Majhi Mumbai franchise. What started as a simple conversation soon turned into a fun game of finger cricket that brought back memories and connected people from every generation.

Later, Amitabh Bachchan shared this video on his social media account. He mentioned in the caption that he is playing finger cricket with the God of Cricket. The video went viral on social media and received immense appreciation from cricket and movie lovers.

Watch Video Here:

T 5623(i) - playing finger cricket with the God of Cricket pic.twitter.com/dmplM1RoQL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 12, 2026

Amitabh Bachchan's spontaneous reaction made this moment even more memorable. After being out, he looked disappointed for some time, but then smiled and joined the game again. Fans were very happy to see this playful and innocent look of the actor, who is known for his serious and impressive screen image.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users loved the "finger cricket" moment between Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar.

One user commented, "Two legends and a timeless game! Watching you play 'finger cricket' with the God of Cricket is pure joy."

Another user noted, "Love to see you both, Master blaster with mahanayak."