Watch: American Bride Wears Lehenga For Her Wedding, Her Family's Reaction Is Unmissable

Finding that perfect wedding dress can be equal parts stressful and fun, and many brides take months to find that perfect outfit. Now, a heartwarming video has surfaced on the internet that captured an American family's emotions after seeing the bride for the first time in her wedding ensemble. The clip shows the bride's friends and family waiting for her outside a hotel room and as she steps out in a red lehenga, they cheer and then circle around in a group hug.

The video was posted on Instagram by a makeup and hair artist, Bianca Louzado. Along with the video, Ms Louzado wrote, "What a beautiful moment, Hannah Rogers. Your family & you are Love ".

Watch the video here:

The video was posted on November 19 and has amassed more than 6 million views with several likes and comments. A user wrote, "Oh my god the dad's reaction. He definitely still looks at her as if she were 6." Another user wrote, "Cross-cultural weddings are so beautiful and positive."

The third user wrote, "This is some real reaction after seeing soo many fake ones." "Really proud as an Indian, and also love to the American people for loving our culture," the fourth expressed.

