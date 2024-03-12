Watch: Ahmedabad Cafe Introduces Robot Waiter To Serve Customers, Internet Amazed

Name Aisha, the robot costs Rs 1,35,000

The adoption of robotics has gained massive popularity in the food service industry. Restaurants and cafes around the world are now using robotics in numerous areas of restaurant operations, including serving, bussing and food preparation. After several robot-themed restaurants in cities like Noida, Chennai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru gained popularity, a street cafe in Ahmedabad is now going viral for introducing a robot waiter to serve ice golas to its customers.

In the video, a pop-up truck called Robotic Cafe is seen using a robot to serve customers flavoured ice golas. Name Aisha, the robot costs Rs1,35,000.

Kartik Maheshwari, a food blogger from Ahmedabad shared the video on Instagram and wrote, ''Robot serving ice gola, first time in Ahmedabad. Starting from ₹40 & worth it. Hygienic & fully automatic.''

Food enthusiasts and internet users alike were left amazed by the amalgamation of food and technology and shared their thoughts in the comments section. ''This is so amazing'', wrote one user while another said, ''I love Ahmedabad.''

Several others shared love and fire emojis in the comment section while applauding the innovation.

Recently, Ken Abroad, a travel vlogger, shared a video showing a robot delivering food to his hotel room in Shanghai. The video begins with him saying, ''Okay, so the phone is ringing. That means the robot is here. Oh, there's a robotic voice speaking in Chinese. Not sure what it says, but let's see if it's here.''

When he opens the door, he sees a robot standing there, waiting for him. The top pops open when he presses 'Open' on the machine, revealing his food package inside. He then taps it again to close the compartment and the robot is seen returning.

Notably, China became increasingly dependent on technology during the pandemic and deployed robots to maintain safety protocols by reducing human interaction.