''So Cool'': Robot Delivers Food To Travel Vlogger At His Hotel Room In China

China has been renowned for its cutting-edge technology and innovative advancements. This time, it's a room service robot in a hotel in China which is making waves on the internet. Ken Abroad, a travel vlogger, shared an online video showing a robot delivering food to his hotel room in Shanghai. The vlogger was left amazed by the encounter and shared his experience on Instagram.

The video begins with him saying, ''Okay, so the phone is ringing. That means the robot is here. Oh, there's a robotic voice speaking in Chinese. Not sure what it says, but let's see if it's here.''

When he opens the door, he sees a robot standing there, waiting for him. When he presses 'Open' on the machine, the top pops open, revealing his food package inside. He then taps it again to close the compartment and the robot is then seen returning. Mr Abroad can't help but exclaim, ''This is so cool. Thank you for the delivery.''

''Food delivered by a robot in China. I'm getting food delivered to my hotel room in China. This feels quite futuristic! what do you think of this? Would you like to have your food delivered by a robot?'', the caption read.

Watch the video here:

In 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a ''robot revolution'' in manufacturing and since then the country has gone all out for automation, replacing 'humans with robots'. China became increasingly dependent on technology during the pandemic and deployed robots to maintain safety protocols by reducing human interaction.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''This feels like what life in the 2050s will be like. China is far ahead in many aspects but we wouldn't know it if not for people like Ken travelling there and showing us what it's like. Thanks Ken!''

Another commented, ''Very convenient for the customers.''

A third said, ''It's quite common now in China, haha, enjoy your trip here!''

A fourth added, ''It started about 3 years ago, during a pandemic, to avoid contact. Popular all over China especially in chain hotels like Atour, All-Seasons hotels etc.''