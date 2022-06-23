Watch: African-American Groom Says Vows In Malayalam For His Indian Bride

The viral video shows the groom, Danzel A. Pyror exchanging vows in both Malayalam and English.

As simply said, language is just a medium for communication. Perhaps you've heard the saying that love has no language. A video is winning hearts on social media where an African-American man is saying his wedding vows in Malayalam, his Indian bride's native language.

The video was shared by Jenova Juliann Pryor on Instagram two days ago.

"My husband learned and said part of his wedding vows in my native tongue, Malayalam. I cried so hard," reads the caption.

The viral video shows the groom, Danzel A. Pyror exchanging vows in both Malayalam and English. He can be seen reading those on the phone while standing at the altar with his wife.

He starts in English but soon switches to Malayalam. "I have found my wife," he says. "I am gonna speak a little Malayalam here," then he translates the vows in Malayalam.

"I have found a favour from the Lord. I love you," he further says while the guests cheer and clap in the background.

The video has received over 67,000 views and more than 5,000 likes on Instagram so far.

Users can be seen flooding the comment section with their best wishes and beautiful remarks.

"Malayalam, known as the toughest language... spoken simply with clarity.... Superbbbb," wrote a user.

While another said, "Wow, Such a sweet gesture from your hubby. Wishing you both a very happy married life."

"So much love. One of the most beautiful moments of that amazing day," a third user commented.