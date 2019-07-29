Watch: A Birthday Party For 18 Panda Cubs To Lift Your Monday Blues

It was cuteness overload at the Shenshuping Panda Base in China as 18 panda cubs celebrated their birthday together on Thursday. The party, which drew a large crowd of onlookers, came complete with songs, cakes, toys and streamers. Adorable videos of the celebration have taken over the Internet - and they are just what you need to lift your Monday blues.

According to CGTN, the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda successfully bred 31 giant panda cubs in 2018. Most of them now live at Shenshuping Panda Base, located in the Wolong National Nature Reserve.

Staff at the research base threw a birthday party for the nine male and nine female panda cubs last week. The cubs were treated to songs and cakes made of fruit at the joint celebration.

"This is the first time I've seen so many pandas in one place together. It's also my first time to see so many baby pandas," a visitor at the research base said to South China Morning Post. "I'm very excited and very happy."

