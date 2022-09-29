Watch: 89-Year-Old Celebrates Birthday In Victorian Style, Internet Loves Her Spirit

The Internet loved the wholesome clip

A heartwarming video posted by content creator Sneha Desai has gone viral. The video features her 89-year-old grandmother's birthday party. Ms Desai threw a victorian-style, high-tea-themed birthday party. The video has amassed over 19 million views with 1,84,803 likes so far.

The wholesome video documents how the content creator dressed her grandmother for her birthday bash. Dressed in a lilac gown, the 89-year-old looks adorable. The grandmother wore make-up and accessorised her look with a hat, gloves and a hand fan. The clip further shows that she cut her birthday cake and blew out candles while surrounded by her family members who got dressed as per the theme.

"Dadi just got younger at 89. Age is just a number. I love the spirit and energy my dadi has at 89! Love the way she still enjoys every lil thing. She is an inspiration to us. Wishing her many more crazy birthdays and memories," reads the caption of the post.

Check out the video here:

The Internet loved the wholesome clip and flooded the comments section with lovely reactions. A user wrote, "How sweet is this. She looks sooooo happy," another user commented, "Cutest thing ever on internet." The third wrote, "She is sooooo cute n adorable, Happiest birthday to Dad."

"Rarely we get to see such reels that we get up quickly and run to show to parents and this is definitely one of such master piece - Congratulations to you and family for this - best regards to Dadi Ji," the fourth commented.