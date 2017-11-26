Watch: 3 Bears Partying Outside Taco Bell Take Off On Seeing Police "We love how they all gathered up and took off together! "Here comes the cops, run!!"

Share EMAIL PRINT The family of bears was see running away from cops.



A 38-second-long video posted by the Placer County Sheriff's Office on their Facebook page shows a trio of bears taking off together on spotting the cops. The hilarious video has already been viewed over 1.2 lakh times and has had viewers laughing since it was shared on November 22.



The police itself doesn't seem to mind the intrusion too much. "We love how they all gathered up and took off together! "Here comes the cops, run!!" they write.



Watch the video below:



"It's like they were underage drinkers at a party. Oh, crap Joe, run....its the cops!!" laughs one commenter. "I know that Bear Family! They have done a "car check" in my driveway! Haha" writes another.



Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section below.











