"Human Skin" Teddy Bear Found On California Sidewalk Sparks Panic, It Turns Out To Be...

A creepy teddy bear that appeared to be made of human skin was found on a sidewalk in California, US, alarming both residents and the police. According to the New York Post, officials launched an investigation into the bizarre incident that unfolded on Sunday at a bus stop next to a gas station on Bear Valley Road. At the scene, authorities found a teddy bear sitting on the sidewalk. It featured an almost leathery, human-like skin that had been stretched and pinned to its body.

The creepy teddy bear reportedly also featured a humanoid lip, nose and sockets where eyes would typically be. According to the Post, everything appeared to be stitched on almost surgically, like someone had removed a person's skin and turned it into a teddy bear.

The bizarre doll sparked panic among residents and local authorities. However, after the investigation, officials found that the disturbing find was likely part of an elaborate prank.

Investigators "determined this doll was made of a fabricated material and was not of human origin" before a forensic pathologist also "confirmed that the object was not human and contained no human tissue," as per the coroner's statement.

"Our investigation found these dolls being sold on a website with the claim that the dolls are 'made of human skin,'" the coroner said, according to NCB News.

A South Carolina artist later also identified the toy as one of his creations. In a Facebook post, Robert Kelly of Dark Seed Creations said that he made the bear and sold it via the e-commerce site Etsy to a buyer in Victorville.

"Yes I made the bear in the news video. Yes that's my etsy shop screenshotted on [the] news articles. Yes I did ship that bear to an etsy customer in Victorville CA last week. Yes you can still order one too. No I did not have any knowledge of the buyers intentions nor was I involved in a prank on the other side of the nation from me," Mr Kelly wrote on Facebook.

Also Read | Couple Filmed Discarding Waste On Canada Roadside Sparks Outrage: "They've Destroyed India"

In an interview with NBC News, he also revealed that his products are made of latex and he is tinkered with all kinds of dyes to replicate the look of human skin. "We've put skin on everything from guitars and teddy bears to couches. We use latex live castings. So we take live castings of actual human models, which adds to the reality of the item," he added.

Officials have removed the teddy bear from the site. It is unclear if police will continue investigating the matter after the creator's revelation.