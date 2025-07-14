Couple Filmed Discarding Waste On Canada Roadside Sparks Outrage: "They've Destroyed India"

A video allegedly showing a couple dumping trash on a Canadian roadside has gone viral, sparking heated online debate and racial backlash. In the video, the couple can be seen throwing stuff from plastic bags on a quiet, wooded roadside area in Canada. Many online users believe the couple is of Indian origin, sparking a wave of racial criticism on social media directed towards Indians. The contents of the bags are also unclear, but online users are speculating that the couple was dumping trash.

The user who posted the video, Bruce, captioned it with a comment that sparked controversy: "They've destroyed India. We can't let them destroy Canada next."

The video sparked widespread criticism, with some users accusing the couple of reflecting poorly on Indians. Many expressed outrage and disappointment, condemning the couple for polluting Canada, while others defended them, suggesting they might have been feeding wildlife. Some said that there was no definitive indication that the couple was of Indian nationality.



One user said, "Are they mad? Why can't they throw the same in a dustbin? Someone should catch them and hand them over to the police; they should not leave unless they pay heavy penalty.''

A second commented, "They might have been throwing food for some wildlife and took the plastic bags back with them. Please don't generalise. Also, read about how much they contribute to the Canadian economy."

A third stated, "Blaming an entire nation for littering is unfair and unhelpful. Cleanliness is about civic responsibility, not nationality. Yes, some people lack civic sense, and Indians are also tired of them."

A fourth added, "What's the proof that they are indians? They could be Pakistanis, Bangladeshi and Nepalese; they look exactly like us, but you don't have any proof that they are Indians. I really don't care who they are, but if they are Indian,s put them behind bars or fine them heavily because they are destroying my country's name."

A fifth wrote, "Could they be feeding birds or some wild animal? Could it be bread or something similar? Or perhaps flowers for a ritual? Does anyone know the area and what exists at that spot? Because they didn't throw the plastic bags — they kept them."

In Canada, illegal dumping can result in fines up to $150,000 and even imprisonment. Residents can report incidents to municipal authorities or hotlines.