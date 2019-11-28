This Startup Will Pay You Rs 1 Lakh To Nap For 9 Hours Every Day. For Real

Wakefit interns will be paid to sleep for nine hours every day (Representative Image)

Get paid Rs 1 lakh to sleep for nine hours in the comfort of your own home? It sounds too good to be true, doesn't it? That is exactly the deal that startup Wakefit will offer a few lucky interns. The sleep solutions company has announced an internship programme called the 'Wakefit Sleep Internship', through which selected candidates will be asked to sleep for nine hours a day for 100 days.

"Think you can avoid binging on your favourite shows every night and just sleep for 9 hours instead? Then you could be the ideal candidate we are looking for," Wakefit writes on its website, inviting applications for the internship programme.

The job description, they say, is "just sleep". Ideal candidates should be able to fall asleep within 10-20 minutes of hitting the pillow and possess the "innate ability to fall asleep at the slightest given opportunity".

Preferred qualifications for this internship also include the ability to resist binge watching shows at bedtime and "the ability to blissfully ignore phone notifications at night."

According to Business Insider, Wakefit will monitor the sleeping patterns of their interns, who will be sleeping on the company's mattresses. Interns will be given a sleep tracker that will monitor their sleep before and after using the mattress. They will also be offered counselling sessions.

Candidates selected for the internship will be paid a stipend of Rs 1 lakh after the data is shared with Wakefit.