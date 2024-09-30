Bengaluru Woman Wins Rs 9 Lakh Just By Sleeping. Read Her Story

Interns were also encouraged to take 20-minute power naps during the day.

A Bengaluru-based investment banker has turned her dream of getting more sleep into a profitable reality, winning Rs 9 lakh. Saishwari Patil earned the title of 'Sleep Champion' in the third season of Wakefit's sleep internship program, a Bangalore start-up initiative.

Ms Patil was among 12 'sleep interns' chosen for the program, which encourages individuals who value sleep but struggle to prioritize it, to sleep for eight to nine hours each night. Interns were also encouraged to take 20-minute power naps during the day.

Each participant was provided with a premium mattress and a contactless sleep tracker to monitor and improve their sleep quality, The Hindu reported. The interns attended workshops led by sleep experts to enhance their sleep habits and increase their chances of winning the coveted 'Sleep Champion' title.

Wakefit revealed that, over three seasons, the program has attracted over 1 million applicants and engaged 51 interns, with a total of Rs 63 lakh paid in stipends.

The 2024 edition of Wakefit's Great Indian Sleep Scorecard found that nearly 50% of Indians wake up feeling tired, with common causes including long work hours, poor sleep environments, stress, and lack of physical activity. "Our sleep internship is a playful way to reconnect Indians with sleep, offering a stipend as motivation," Wakefit's Chief Marketing Officer, Kunal Dubey told The Hindu.

Ms Patil highlighted the need for discipline in sleep. "To maintain a good score, you have to be consistent with your sleep and wake-up times, which means cutting down on late-night activities like binge-watching or scrolling through social media. It's tough to break these habits, but it's worth it," she told the media outlet.

Reflecting on her experience, she explained how COVID disrupted her routine and how demanding work as an auditor led to irregular sleep. "This internship taught me how to become a disciplined sleeper," she added. However, she admitted that the competition's pressure could lead to stress, which in turn affected her sleep. "The idea of improving my sleep score was stressful. How do you prepare to sleep well? On the day of the finale, I just focused on staying calm and present."

Sharing her reasons for applying, Ms Patil humorously recalled, "I think I'm a good sleeper. I can sleep anywhere-even on a bike ride! A friend and I applied for fun because it seemed like a crazy concept."

Throughout the internship, Ms Patil gained insights into sleep science, learning about the different sleep cycles and their importance for well-being. "I learned that deep sleep is vital for physical repair, immune function, and clearing waste from the brain, while REM sleep supports memory and emotional regulation," she said. "This internship introduced me to the fascinating world of sleep science, and I'm eager to continue learning and advocating for better sleep."