"Waited 21 Years For This Day": Woman Shares First Flight With Parents

Instagram user Nidhi Singh has shared an emotional moment of boarding a flight with her parents for the first time. For many, it may seem like an ordinary experience, but for Singh, the journey was a dream that took 21 years to become a reality.

Singh captured the moment in a video shared on Instagram. The text on the video reads, "Waited 21 years for this day."

Watch Video Here:

The caption also describes the importance of the moment. Singh wrote that taking the first flight with parents may be an ordinary feeling for many, but it was a dream come true.

Singh also reflected on the role parents played while growing up. The post said that parents taught Singh how to walk, and now it was Singh's turn to teach them to fly.

The moment captured in the video marked a special experience for Singh as the long-awaited first flight with parents finally became a reality.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Proud moment."

Another user noted, "I hope each one of you gets to feel this moment."

A third user called it an "emotional moment."