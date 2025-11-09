Volunteer Destroys Artwork With Toilet Paper By Cleaning It At Taiwan Museum

The practice of keeping the surroundings clean is good. For many, cleaning can be fun and relaxing, but not for a volunteer at the Keelung Museum of Art in Taiwan, who accidentally destroyed a valuable artwork by cleaning it with toilet paper, Metro UK reported.

The piece, titled "Inverted Syntax-16," features a dust-covered mirror mounted on a simple wooden board with a smudge in the centre. The piece, which symbolised the cultural consciousness of the middle class, was created by Chen Sung-chih.

According to the report, the volunteer, thinking the mirror was dirty, wiped away 40 years of dust, irreparably damaging the artwork. The museum's management has apologised to the artist and is discussing potential compensation.

The artwork was part of the "We Are Me" exhibition, showcasing works created from building materials and everyday objects.

The report mentioned that some critics even argued that the accidental cleaning has become part of the artwork, and should be left as it is.

