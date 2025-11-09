Employee Says Company Installed Software To Track Remote Work. Here's What Happened Next

An employee revealed what happened after the company installed software to track remote work. In a post on Reddit, the employee wrote that the company rolled out the "mouse movement" trackers, but it tracked itself instead.

The post on the subreddit r/remotework gained significant traction, with thousands of views and around 4,700 likes. The employee wrote, "They rolled out one of those 'mouse movement' trackers. Claimed it was to 'understand productivity patterns'.

The user then wrote that the tracker monitored the IT manager's test machine, which was one that was idle most of the day because it wasn't assigned to anyone.

"Leadership freaked out, thinking someone was “not working for 6 hours straight," the user continued.

"IT had to explain the tracker was literally watching itself be idle. The irony is poetic."

Social media reaction

Online users flooded the comment section with some writing their own experiences, meanwhile, some questioning existing norms.

"So if someone is an hourlong teams call watching a presentation, they are deemed not productive by the software?" one user asked.

"I once had a manager frustrated I wasn't available by Slack bc I was HOSTING a team training that she was supposed to be attending. She went off on me about how I need to be available during working hours and when I tried to explain she said I should've communicated that I was unavailable," another user asked.

"I wonder if management think people are sitting around doing nothing. Because that's what they do all day," a third wrote.