Customers Line Up For Hours: Starbucks Issues Apology After Bearista Cup Chaos

On November 6, Starbucks launched its 2025 holiday menu and merchandise, featuring a new item that quickly took social media by storm, the Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup. The 20-ounce cup, shaped like a teddy bear wearing a green knitted beanie and priced at $29.95 (Rs 2,654), became an instant hit among fans, reported Ny Post.

However, the popularity of the limited-edition cup has caused chaos in stores across the country. Many customers have been unable to find one, and in some places, tensions have boiled over. One fight over the Bearista cup even made the news in Houston.

Following a steady stream of complaints from angry customers, Starbucks issued a statement regarding the product shortage. According to a company spokesperson, customer enthusiasm for their merchandise exceeded expectations. They explained that more Bearista cups were shipped to coffeehouses this festive season than any other product, yet these cups and some other items sold out very quickly.

The spokesperson further stated that the company understands that many customers were very excited about the Bearista cups and regrets any disappointment.

The company assured that more exciting merchandise is on the way for customers this festive season.