"It's Too Perfect": Job Seeker Claims AI Bot Conducted Interview, Calls Experience "Weird"

A user claimed that they were interviewed by an artificial intelligence (AI) bot instead of a human, calling the experience "weird". The viral Reddit post sparked debate about the use of AI in job interviews. In a post on the subreddit r/interviews, the user said that they received an email invite for the interview. The user was expecting to speak with a human recruiter; however, they said in the caption that the "interviewer wasn't even human?"

However, when the video call began, they noticed the interviewer's head movements were slightly odd, almost like it was on repeat. The user also noticed tiny twitches, which appeared every few seconds.

"I got an email one morning which invited me to an online interview. Nothing was unusual. I clicked the link. The video popped up, and there was my interviewer. She smiled, nodded, and asked questions," the user wrote.

"But something was… off. Her head bobbed a little too much, like it was on repeat. Tiny twitches appeared every few seconds. I shrugged it off, thinking it might have been just internet problems."

"Then we dive into the questions. I answered, she respond, but the way she talked… it's too perfect. No hesitation, no 'uh,'. I felt weired, paused and try to asked her back: 'Why do you think this role matters?'"

The candidate realised that the responses were unnaturally perfect and seemed scripted. The AI bot's behaviour grew stranger, with the screen freezing briefly and then continuing seamlessly, as if nothing had happened.

"I'm not against AI in hiring, but if an interviewer is basically a talking bot, shouldn't candidates at least be told?" the user asked while concluding their post.

Social media reaction

The post has sparked a heated discussion on social media, with many users sharing their own experiences with AI-driven interviews. "If the interviewer can be ai then candidates should also be allowed to use ai to match the energy," one user reacted.

"AI interviewer is nothing new, I think I saw one video where AI interviewers suddenly interview between themselves mid-interview, leaving the jobseeker dumbfounded, it was gold," another user said.

"I think I was interviewed by AI on a phone interview. It was... Uncanny. Sounded human in many ways, just it was just...off in a way I can't quite quantify (lol, which is probably why it's off in 'that way'. If you can quantify it, you can include it in an algorithm)" a third user recalled.