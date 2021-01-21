Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess Makes Twitter Debut With A Jibe At Elon Musk

Elon Musk and Herbert Diess are believed to be friendly with each other.

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess joined Twitter on Wednesday with a lighthearted jibe at professional rival Elon Musk. In his first tweet on the microblogging platform, Mr Deiss warned Elon Musk that they were coming after Tesla's market share, and reminded the world's newly-crowned richest person that Volkswagen was already winning the the market for electric vehicles in Europe.

Electric car manufacturer Tesla is today counted among the world's most valuable automobile company, and its CEO Elon Musk, 49, recently dethroned Amazon boss Jeff Bezos as the world's richest person. Since becoming CEO of Volkswagen in 2018, however, Herbert Diess has been making efforts to capture the market for electric vehicles which is today dominated by Tesla.

"Hello @Twitter! I'm here to make an impact with @VWGroup, especially on political issues. And, of course, to get some of your market shares, @elonmusk - after all, our ID.3 and e-tron have won the first markets in Europe. Looking forward to productive discussions!" wrote Mr Diess.

He was probably referring to how the first mass-market electric vehicles of its VW and Audi brands performed well in Europe, explains The Verge.

His tweet received nearly 4,000 'likes' and hundreds of responses.

According to Electrek, a news website dedicated to electric transportation and sustainable energy, Mr Diess and Mr Musk are believed to have a friendly relationship.

In 2019, Elon Musk had given Mr Diess a shout-out on Twitter, writing that he was "doing more than any big carmaker to go electric".

For his part, Mr Diess has often publicly praised Elon Musk. On LinkedIn last year, the German CEO had written: "Elon Musk delivers results that many didn't think possible."

The two met last year when Mr Diess gave Tesla's CEO a preview of the ID.3 and the ID.4 electric vehicles in Berlin, Germany.

