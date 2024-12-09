Virgin Voyages Launches Year-Long Unlimited Cruise Pass For $1,20,000

Virgin Voyages has raised the bar for luxury travel with the introduction of an exclusive year-long cruise pass priced at $1,20,000. Starting in 2025, this offering grants travellers the opportunity to journey around the world aboard any of the cruise line's ships, with the option to bring a guest.

A note on the Virgin Voyages website read, “For $120,000 USD you and a guest can swap on-land living expenses for up to 365 days of sailing any of our epic itineraries — in Europe, the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and anywhere our ships venture.”

The pass can be reserved for voyages starting on January 1, February 1, March 1 or April 1. Pass holders can hop between different itineraries, enjoying the freedom to experience various destinations throughout the year. “If you fancy springtime in the Caribbean, summers on the Med, and a transatlantic voyage come fall — then this is the adventure for you!” added the note.

Each traveller will stay in a Sea Terrace cabin, complete with a private balcony and Virgin Voyages' red hammock, offering a space to unwind with a view of the open sea. Onboard amenities include premium Wi-Fi and laundry services.

The pass also provides convenience with priority boarding, allowing passengers to embark with ease. Dedicated Sailor Services Support will be available both before the voyage and during the journey. Each itinerary comes with a $100 bar tab credit for dining and drinks, as well as two complimentary specialty coffee drinks per cabin per day. Additionally, an exclusive cocktail event will offer pass holders a chance to socialise and enjoy a VIP experience with fellow travellers.

While the pass covers travel, holders will still be responsible for applicable taxes and fees associated with each voyage.

Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, told Travel + Leisure, “I've always been a big believer in the power of travel and adventure to spark creativity and bring clarity. What started as a sought after ‘work from sea' concept with our Season Pass has evolved into something even more special.”

This new offering builds on Virgin Voyages' previous success with shorter, seasonal passes, which ranged from 24 to 40 nights and started at $14,999 for two people.

During the summer of 2024, Virgin Voyages tested a new initiative with the launch of a month-long “Scarlet Summer Season Pass” for those working remotely. According to a report in Business Insider, the cruise line sold 143 of those passes, each offering a double-occupancy cabin for around $10,000.