Viral Video: Yuvraj Singh Grooves To Govinda's 'Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye'

Picture shows Yuvraj Singh dancing on Govinda's song.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh got ready for the weekend in style. He shared a video on his Instagram handle grooving to 'Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye' starring Govind and Raveena Tandon from 1998 film 'Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan'. The song by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan is still a fan favourite.

Yuvraj Singh captioned the video, "Weekend Vibes."

The cricketer is seen wearing a white shirt and a pair of denims while dancing to the song. Though the location is not known, but Yuvraj is seen going down the stairs with a speaker in hand while doing the signature steps of the song.

The post has amassed over 1 million views and 1.9 lakh likes in just few hours. Fans of the cricketer have flooded the comment section of the post while others requested him for his comeback to cricket.

One user wrote, "Govinda sir just got insecured from our yuvi paa."

A second user simply said, "Legend for always."

"Singh is king," a third user commented.

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh celebrated their son Orin's six-month birthday last month. Along with an adorable photo of the baby boy, Mrs Singh wrote, "And, just like that my little ray of sunshine turns 6 months. It's a pleasure to watch you explore and learn new skills every day."

"Thank you for making me your mummy, it's a role I treasure. Happy 6 Months, Orion." Don't know about you but we are gushing over his cute cheeks," she added.