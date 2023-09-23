Viral Video: Woman's Daring Snake Rescue Shocks Netizens

The woman can be seen holding the snake in her hand without any fear.

A woman has gained the attention of social media users for her snake-handling skills in a world where many people fear snakes. The video has left people shocked. The incident occurred in a store in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, where a large snake had been found. The woman rushed in to save the reptile. In the video, she is calmly seen moving the snake from the shop, stunning those who witnessed the risky rescue effort. Shweta Sutar, who goes by the Instagram handle shweta_wildliferescuer, has shared several videos on her Instagram page showcasing her snake rescue skills.

Online users applauded the woman's courage, praising her daring act. However, several people were shocked to see the elusive snake hiding in the store's inventory.

Since it was posted on September 12, the video has received numerous comments, likes, and views on Instagram. One viewer's response to the video was, "Omg! How are you even holding that thing in your hand? My soul would have left my body. I wouldn't make it past just looking at that snake." Another person commented, "The snake seems to be so scared of you... what are you, a snake goddess?" while a third person said, "Hat's off for your brave work."

Snake catcher rescues 15-foot-long King Cobra found in car

Back in May of this year, Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer, posted a hair-raising video of the successful rescue of a King Cobra hiding underneath a car.

''King Cobras are vital in the food chain for maintaining balance in nature. Here is one nearly 15 feet long, rescued and released in the wild. The entire operation is conducted by trained snake catchers. Please don't attempt this on your own. With the onset of rains, they can be found in all sorts of places,'' Mr Nanda wrote while sharing the video.