Video: Deadly Tiger Snake Discovered Under Child's Toy In Melbourne Home

An Australian snake catcher was called to a Melbourne home after a deadly tiger snake was discovered beneath a baby's bouncy chair. The video of the incident, which went massively viral, shows the expert safely removing the highly venomous snake from its hiding spot.

Watch the video here:

"It's Christmas night, and all is quiet in this house-except for a tiger snake, which was sitting underneath a child's bouncer," Mark Pelley, aka The Snake Hunter, says in the caption.

"When Mum and Dad noticed a tiger snake late at night crawl through the lounge and hide under a child's bouncer, they first had to double-check their eyes," he further wrote.

The snake was safely relocated with no injuries to human or reptile.

This is not the only incident of snake discovery in public places in recent times. A few days ago, a snake was found on a heap of files in a courtroom in Mumbai, disrupting the proceedings for about an hour.

It was business as usual in room number 27 of the magistrate court in Mulund till noon when a policeman spotted a 2-foot-long snake while going through files.

A lawyer present in the courtroom said the incident caused panic among persons present in the courtroom, forcing the judge to temporarily stop the proceedings.

Snake catchers were called, and they diligently rummaged through the courtroom packed with loads of old files and cavity-ridden walls and floors.

But the snake was not found, the lawyer said, adding that it might have slithered into one of the holes in the room.

The court proceedings resumed after an hour.

Interestingly, the spotting of snakes in this courtroom, surrounded by vegetation, was not an isolated incident.

A day earlier a snake was spotted on a window of the courtroom. Another snake was spotted in the judge's chamber two months ago, said the lawyer, Biswaroop Dubey.