Video: Woman's Dance On Bhojpuri Song Inside Crowded Train Gets Thumbs Down From Internet

Of late, the trend of people dancing inside metro trains, railway platforms, and other public places has seen a sharp rise. Despite facing flak online and repeated reminders by authorities, content creators don't seem to be stopping anytime soon. One such video has surfaced on the internet showing a young woman dancing to a popular Bhojpuri song inside a crowded train coach.

The woman has been identified as Jaya Jerry, who is a popular dancer and content creator, with more than 1.7 lakh followers. In the video, she is dressed in a grey top and black jeans and is confidently seen dancing to Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Saj Ke Sawar Ke', inside the train compartment. At the end of the video, her friend is also seen joining her and they together perform the hook step of the song. Meanwhile, two people are seen sleeping in the train's aisle seats.

She captioned the video as, ''Bhojpuri lovers, tell me how it was.''

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 1.7 lakh likes and 7 million views, so far. Internet users flocked to the comment section to express a wide range of reactions to the video. While some praised her confidence, others questioned the location where she chose to shoot the reel. Many called such activities ''a nuisance'', and asked Indian Railways to take action against her.

One user wrote, ''Railway should take action against this.''

Notably, Ms Jerry is part of a popular dance group, Bomb Fire Crew who secured the runner-up spot in Season 9 of India's Got Talent. Her Instagram page is full of energetic dance videos at different locations.

Earlier, another Instagram influencer named Saheli Rudra posted a video of her dancing on a local train to the same Bhojpuri song. The video received similar reactions on social media.