Watch: Woman Dances To Bhojpuri Song Inside Crowded Train, Internet Says ''Stop This Trend''

Of late, the trend of people dancing inside metro trains, railway platforms, and other public places has seen a sharp rise. Such acts are not only annoying for the public, but can also be risky at times. One such video has surfaced on the internet showing a young woman dancing to a popular Bhojpuri song inside a crowded and moving train coach in West Bengal.

The woman has been identified as Saheli Rudra, who is an Instagram influencer from Kolkata with more than 8.4 lakh followers. In the video, she is dressed in a shirt and ripped jeans, and is confidently seen dancing to Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Saj Ke Sawar Ke', in a passage between seats filled with passengers. While many people looked at her with curiosity, others were seen recording the video on their mobile phones. A few were simply unconcerned.

Ms Rudra shared the video on her Instagram account and captioned it as, ''Chalo hum vi bna liye (Even I made it)''.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 2.5 lakh likes and 11 million views, so far. Internet users flocked to the comment section to express a wide range of reactions to the video. While some were amused and praised her confidence, others questioned the location where she chose to shoot the reel. Many called such activities ''a nuisance'', and wondered why so many people were shooting dance videos on trains.

One user wrote, ''Making reels should be banned in local trains and stations. Wtf is wrong with the people nowadays?'' Another wrote, ''Thanks to Indian railways for providing free entertainment for their passengers.''

A third said, ''Wow confidence level superb. I feel uncomfortable even while taking a video call inside the train.'' A fourth added, ''Nowadays even the audience has stopped caring.''

Yet another added, ''Stop this trend.''

A fifth wrote, ''If railway department charges some amount from this type of cringe person then railway govt become a billionaire.''