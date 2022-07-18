Viral Video: Woman Drives Truck With A Smile On Her Face, Internet Calls It 'Inspirational'

The clip has racked up more than 194,000 views and over 11,000 likes.

Women in today's world are walking shoulder to shoulder with men. From running a country to going to space, women have made it to top positions in several sectors. Now, a video of a woman driving a truck has also surfaced online. Shared by Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter, the clip has racked up more than 194,000 views and over 11,000 likes.

The video opens to show a truck entering the camera frame. At first, it is hard to understand what is happening. But moments into the clip, a woman is seen smoothly driving the truck and even smiling while looking at the camera.

Watch the video below:

IAS Sharan captioned the clip, “What does it mean to truck whether the driver is a male or a female," when translated to English. The heartwarming video has left the internet in awe. Netizens lauded the woman and flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One user wrote, “Proud of her… excellent.” Another said, “That smile… marvellous!” “Inspirational,” wrote third, while a fourth added, “Her confidence level is very high. Hats off.”

Viral Video | iPhone Stops A Bullet, Saves Ukrainian Soldier's Life

Meanwhile, IAS Awanish Sharan frequently shares fascinating posts that pique the interest of internet users. A while back he shared a picture of his Class 10 mark sheet on Twitter, which took the internet by storm. It showed that he passed his examination from Bihar Board in 1996. It also showed that he scored 314 marks of a maximum of 700, for a final score of 44.85%.

His post inspired many, but it also led to people questioning how did the IAS officer manage to choose Union Public Service Examination (UPSC) despite having low scores. His tweet accumulated thousands of likes and shares.