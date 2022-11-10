Viral Video: Woman Born Without Nose Bone Shows Its Flexibility

The internet was impressed with Ms Bruintjes' video

A video is going viral on the internet of a woman demonstrating her nose flexibility. Romana Bruintjes, from the Netherlands, was born without a nose bone or cartilage and recently she shared a video with her 8,000 followers on Instagram in which she can be seen pressing her nose with her index finger. Due to the absence of cartilage, her nose was entirely flattened.

The text on her Instagram video reads, "Do you have a bone in your nose?" She also added several hashtags in the caption that read, "no bone" "nose bone", "flexible" and "viral".In the short clip, Romana can be seen turning to her side and pressing her nose with her finger.

Watch the video here:

The internet was impressed with Ms Bruintjes' video. A few users also dropped hilarious comments. A user wrote, "Hold on how many times did you do this before it was perfect." Another comment read, "It doesn't matter if you ever run into a glass door."

The third user commented, "I feel like this is the way all humans should be, it's weird to have hard noses like most people." "I don't have any cartilage either! This is my party trick," the fourth user expressed.

The dutch influencer often shares funny videos and posts on her social media handles. She also shared her flawless makeup routine with her followers. Earlier, the influencer left the internet stunned when she was seen dancing to Britney Spears' Toxic, in the video she squished her nose against the bathroom's obscure glass to demonstrate her nose flexibility.

The influencer has 65,000 followers on TikTok. On Tiktok, the video has more than 1 million views.

