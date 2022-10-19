Tsunami-Like Clouds Appear To Devour A Neighbourhood, Video Will Give You Goosebumps

The location where it was shot was not revealed in the post

A video on social media has left social media users both stunned and terrified. The time-lapse video shows a wave-like formation in the sky that will sure give you goosebumps. Shared on Reddit, the mesmerising clip shows a strange cloud pattern moving towards a neighbourhood.

Posted by a Reddit user Nature4world, the short clip shows an unusual cloud formation. Along with the video, the user wrote, "Like this Nature creates... dangerous storms.."

Watch the video here:

The video is going viral and has been posted across social media platforms. So far, it has received 99,000 upvotes and several comments on Reddit. A user wrote, "It is called Cloud Burst, If this incident happens in mountains it will result into massive slides and flood." Another user wrote, "No wonder our ancestors thought Indra was the most powerful god."

"This is one the most beautiful shots I have ever seen," the third wrote.

The video was shared on Reddit but the location where it was shot was not revealed in the post.

Amazing videos of natural phenomena are the internet's favourite. Earlier, another video of cloud formation went viral on the internet. It showed clouds rolling over Bluff Knoll peak in Western Australia's Stirling Range. The reverse cloud waterfall left the internet mesmerised.

Then last month, a video of a massive sea wave touching clouds surprised the internet. Shared by Buitengebieden, the nearly 40-second video showed a wave, after reaching its crest, brushing through the cloud-like formation, touching them gently and then coming down.

The caption of the post read, "I was under the impression it was a tsunami I've never seen clouds like this before."