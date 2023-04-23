Viral Video: Tiger Chases Calf In Open Field. What Happens Next Stuns Internet

The location of the incident is not known.

Incidents of wild animals straying into human habitats have surfaced several times in the past. Now, in one such incident, a video showing a tiger straying into an open field and attacking a cattle is gaining traction on social media.

The video, shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, shows the wild cat chasing a group of cows. The tiger does rounds in an open field and eventually catches a calf. However, the calf manages to escape after a cow charges at the wild cat.

"India now has 75% of world's wild tigers, numbering around 3200. It will reach it's carrying capacity soon, until we are obsessed with numbers & make them pests in human dominated habitats," Mr Nandra wrote in the caption of the post.

India now has 75% of world's wild tigers, numbering around 3200.

pic.twitter.com/otdEBjA3AP — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 22, 2023

Mr Nanda shared the clip on Saturday and since then it has gone viral on social media. The video has accumulated more than 137,000 views and over 2,200 likes. It has also garnered several responses from internet users.

"Eye feast to see the tigers population but at the same time there should be implementation of concrete measures to prevent Human -Animal conflict nd wide awareness among the public on wildlife ( Flora , Fauna ) especially importance of apex predators and their role in ecosystem," wrote one user.

"Solution lies in growing more forests and in controlling forcibly our human population, not in restricting population of wild tigers," said another.

A third user commented, "Saved in the nick of time. But someone went away hungry," while a fourth added, "Incidents took place like a movie script. Interesting! Also an alarming concern regarding overlapping of habitat's".

Notably, India is home to more than 3,000 tigers. The population of the wild cats have increased in the nation owing to years of tiger conservation efforts.