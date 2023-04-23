Video: RCB Fans Cheer As Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Step Out For Lunch In Bengaluru

Fans chanted "RCB RCB" as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma stepped out of the eatery.

On Saturday, hundreds of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans gathered outside Bengaluru's Shri Sagar Central Tiffin Room (CTR) restaurant and chanted "RCB RCB" as cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma stepped out of the eatery. A video going viral on social media showed countless fans cheering for the Indian Premier League (IPL) team outside the Malleshwaram hotel as the duo exited the restaurant.

"Salute to Bengaluru people the way they idolise Anna Virat Kohli and RCB Team," a Virat Kohli fan wrote on Twitter while sharing the clip.

Take a look below:

Salute to Bengaluru people the way they idolise Anna Virat Kohli and RCB Team.♥️🫡 pic.twitter.com/4G8xbpCyX6 — Virat⁷⁵ 🇮🇳 (@virat_anushka) April 22, 2023

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped out for a lunch date with their friends and family on the weekend. Ms Sharma even posted a series of photos as part of her Instagram stories of her visit to the restaurant.

Also Read | Stephen King Asks Elon Musk To Give His Twitter Blue Check To Charity. His Reply

The Instagram handle of Bengaluru's Shri Sagar Central Tiffin Room restaurant also posted pictures of the couple with the staff. "Look who joined us today! It was great pleasure having the legendary Virat Kohli and the beautiful Anushka Sharma visit us with their family. Your words and wishes have raised our spirits and made our day! Looking forward to having you again," the caption of the post read.

The couple were seen across Bengaluru a day ahead of RCB's match against Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the match, RCB is sporting the green jersey made from recycled stadium waste. It is an initiative that the franchise has undertaken since the 2011 season in order to spread awareness for a cleaner and greener environment.

"As part of our year-long commitment, we will enable and encourage sustainability for the people, of the people, and by the people through a unique fan-driven model of carbon neutrality and rejuvenating and restoring the city lakes which were once the pride of Bangalore city," said Rajesh Menon, VP & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore.