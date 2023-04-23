Stephen King Asks Elon Musk To Give His Twitter Blue Check To Charity. His Reply

"How much have you donated?" Elon Musk asked Mr King.

A day after Elon Musk revealed that he is "personally paying" for Twitter Blue for some famous personalities, author Stephen King asked the Twitter chief to give his blue tick verification badge to charity. In his tweet, Mr King also suggested Mr Musk donate the money to a foundation providing services in war-hit Ukraine.

"I think Mr. Musk should give my blue check to charity. I recommend the Prytula Foundation, which provides lifesaving services in Ukraine. It's only $8, so perhaps Mr. Musk could add a bit more," Mr King tweeted on Saturday.

Responding to Mr King, Elon Musk then commented saying that he has already donated $100 million to Ukraine. "How much have you donated?" he further asked the author.

Notably, Mr Musk removed the legacy blue tick from all accounts earlier this week. Due to this development, a number of celebrities and famous personalities had lost their coveted verification blue check mark. However, basketball star LeBron James, Stephen King and actor William Shatner retained their verification badge.

Mr Musk then revealed that he is "personally paying" for the Twitter Blue subscriptions of some celebrities to keep their check mark. This came to light when Mr King tweeted saying that "My Twitter account says I've subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven't. My Twitter account says I've given a phone number. I haven't." Replying to the same, Mr Musk said, "You're welcome namaste" along with a folding hand emoji.

Now, in the latest development, it has been reported that Mr Musk has restored the blue badge of users with over a million followers. According to Rolling Stone, a number of users who have over one million followers on the micro-blogging site have discovered today that the blue ticks they had until April 20 have returned to their accounts.

In a tweet, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah said, "Apparently, I've paid for Twitter Blue & give them a phone number to verify except that I haven't. Mr Musk are you paying for mine as well?"