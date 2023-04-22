Elon Musk Ready To Pay 1 Million Dogecoin To Anyone Who Proves His Family Owns Emerald Mine

The Tesla CEO tweeted last week about this reward.

Even if Elon Musk is currently among the richest people in the world, acquiring the wealth of an emerald mine will definitely boost his net worth, but the CEO of Twitter has serious doubts about it.

There is a long-running rumour that claims Elon Musk's father owns an emerald mine in South Africa and has given Musk financial assistance.

These rumours gained momentum after Elon Musk's father, Errol, said in an interview that he used emeralds from a "under the table" mine in Zambia to finance his son's escape from South Africa to America.

The rumours have already annoyed the Twitter boss in the last few months. He also tweeted in January that "the fake emerald mine thing is so annoying (sigh). Like, where exactly is this thing anyway?!"

The fake emerald mine thing is so annoying (sigh). Like where exactly is this thing anyway!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2023

Now Mr. Musk has decided to pay a million in Dogecoin to anyone who can prove the existence of the mine his dad supposedly owned.

Twitter account DogeDesigner wrote: "Elon Musk never owned an emerald mine. An open offer of 69.420 Doge to all the media outlets that are publishing false information. Send me proof of its existence and take your doge."

I will pay a million Dogecoin for proof of this mine's existence! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2023

The Tesla chief tweeted, "I will pay a million Dogecoin for proof of this mine's existence!". Well, 1 million dogecoins amounts to about $84,000.