Video: This Software Engineer From Haryana Bears An Uncanny Resemblance To Virat Kohli

It is believed that everybody has seven doppelgangers in the world and when it comes to popular figures, it's always interesting to see their lookalikes. From Elon Musk to Rajinikanth, social media users have found people who look a little too similar to celebrities across the world. Now, a doppelganger of former Indian captain Virat Kolhi has left the internet amazed.

Notably, Kartik Sharma, a software engineer from Haryana, is increasingly becoming popular on the Internet because of his uncanny resemblance to Virat Kohli. His story was shared in a post by Humans of Bombay where he talked about how people often mistake him for the cricketer. He also mentioned that he wishes to meet Mr. Kohli at least once in his lifetime so that he can tell the ace cricketer that he's a fan.

“I know what you're thinking, but nope, I'm not Virat Kohli! I'm Kartik Sharma, from Haryana – a software engineer. But yes, people swarm me for pictures everywhere I go. And even though I couldn't make a career in it, cricket is my true passion and Virat Kohli is my idol. Hopefully one day, I'll get to live my dream and meet him!” read the caption.

Watch the video here:

In the video, he is seen at several locations with people swarming to take selfies with him.

The internet was left amused by the video, and many said that they were not able to distinguish between the two. One user wrote, ''Conspiracy theory...maybe he does replace Virat on certain days and we will never know.''

Another commented, ''There's a difference between looking like someone and trying to look like someone.'' A third said, ''U actually look like him, lucky u.''

A few months back, a food blogger spotted a lookalike of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who owns a 'chaat' stall in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The video opened to show a street vendor who resembles Arvind Kejriwal, selling delicious 'chaat' on the streets of Gwalior. The vendor was seen in attire similar to the politician and even sporting the iconic Kejriwal glasses and signature cap and sweater.

