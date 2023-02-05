Watch: Food Blogger Spots Arvind Kejriwal's Doppelganger In Gwalior, Internet Stunned

The street vendor's uncanny resemblance to Arvind Kejriwal has left internet stunned

It is believed that everybody has seven doppelgangers in the world and when it comes to popular figures, it's always interesting to see their lookalikes. Recently, a food blogger spotted a lookalike of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who owns a 'chaat' stall in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

The video was shared on Instagram by Foody Vishal.

Watch it here:

The video opens to show a street vendor who resembles Arvind Kejriwal selling delicious 'chaat' on the streets of Gwalior. The vendor was seen in attire similar to the politician and even sporting the iconic Kejriwal glasses and signature cap and sweater. In the clip, the vlogger is heard saying, "While Delhi's Kejriwal has made many things free for the citizens, Gwalior's Kejriwal believes in quality."

Reacting to it, the vendor smilingly said he sells the best quality of 'chaat' in Gwalior, that too at an affordable rate. He showed the menu card posted on a tree branch which shows 'samosas' and 'kachoris' priced at just Rs 10, while 'palak chaats' and 'dahi bhallas' priced at Rs 20.

After being shared online, the video has amassed more than 1 lakh likes and around 273 comments. People are stunned at the uncanny resemblance of the street vendor and have flooded the comment section with hilarious comments. "Are Kejriwal aap yahan ho to Delhi Kaun chala raha hai (Mr Kejriwal you are here, so who is running Delhi)," joked one user.

"He has maintained much hygiene in a very little space. Too affordable and tasty by look is really appreciating," said another. "I think and hope so his business change into Franchise and the cost stays the same, these are the lowest cost of these things I've seen so far and they are looking really good, hope what he is doing gets change into that," commented a third user.

