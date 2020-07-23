Viral Video: This Puppy Trying To Eat Sunshine Will Brighten Up Your Day

This video of a puppy trying to eat sunshine will bring a smile to your face.

There are few things that will do as good a job of lifting weekday blues as dog videos. It's even better when the dogs in said videos are being their adorable, goofy selves - just like this one. On Tuesday, a Twitter user shared a video of what happened when his eight-week-old puppy "discovered" sunshine. Spoiler alert: It was too cute for words.

Twitter user @stefanbertin took to the microblogging platform to share a video of his pup, Toni, trying to eat sunshine after discovering it at the wise old age of eight weeks. The hilarious video shows the silly little puppy trying to munch on sunlight falling on the floor before losing interest and moving on to munching his own paws instead.

"Toni discovered sunshine today. And then she tried to eat it," wrote Stefan while sharing the video. "There's a metaphor in there somewhere," he added.

Take a look at the video below, it is sure to brighten up your day too:

Toni discovered sunshine today. And then she tried to eat it. There's a metaphor in there somewhere pic.twitter.com/njPKxUZhTl — stefan • (@stefanbertin) July 20, 2020

Since being shared on the microblogging platform, Toni's video has gone viral with over 7.7 lakh views and hundreds of comments.

"She's perfect," wrote one person in the comments section.

"She's trying to get a pocket full of sunshine..." another remarked.

Toni's owner also shared another video of the puppy - one that features her playing on the carpet.

Still haven't properly unpacked the office/studio space so it's kinda turned into a dumping ground ????. Toni's not really supposed to be in here but I feel she's lowkey obsessed with the sensation of carpet under her paws? She'll be big mad when it gets replaced with hardwood ???? pic.twitter.com/69uHcdO4VO — stefan • (@stefanbertin) July 21, 2020

