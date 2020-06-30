Silly Dogs Trying (And Failing) To Hide Behind Curtains Will Make You LOL

Need a laugh? Look no further than these videos of dogs being goofballs.

Few things can lift a bad mood like videos of dogs being silly. If you are in need of a pick-me-up this Tuesday morning, or if you just like funny animal videos, look no further than these viral clips of dogs trying to hide behind curtains - and failing miserably.

On Monday, Reddit user 'njtricker609' shared a video of his dog 'hiding' behind a white curtain. "He likes to hide behind the curtains. His effort may vary time to time," he wrote while sharing the video, which has left thousands of viewers in splits. The video shows his pet dog standing underneath a white curtain that falls like a veil around his face. The dog was filmed with his tongue hanging out and eyes sparkling with joy - pleased as Punch with his inadequate hiding skills.

The hilarious video has collected over 50,000 'upvotes' and hundreds of amused comments on Reddit.

"I don't see anything, it's just a curtain," joked one person in the comments section.

"His ears are covered. It's the doggo version of a toddler covering their eyes to hide!" another said.

Meanwhile, this is not the only dog who would definitely lose in a game of hide and seek. New York resident Sammy Miceli recently shared a video of her dog, Spanky, hiding behind a sheer curtain in an attempt to gain attention. "My dog tries to hide when no one pays attention to him," she captioned her video, which shows her dad and brother adorably pretending to look for the dog who is clearly visible.

The rib-tickling video was re-posted on a popular Instagram account, where it has garnered over 45,000 views and a ton of amused comments.

"Is that curtain a dog or something? I have no idea what it's talking about," quipped one viewer, while another wrote: "Stealth."

If you like watching funny animal videos, don't miss this list of celebrity pets at their goofiest best.