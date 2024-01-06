Video: Puppy Made To Drink Whiskey In Rajasthan, Viral Post Sparks Outrage

A screengrab of the video showing a puppy made to drink whiskey

A video of some men purportedly making a puppy drink whiskey has been shared widely on social media, drawing condemnation from the public and animal rights activists.

The accused, who identifies himself as "Sheru Borda" from Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, is seen in a video making the puppy drink whiskey from a plastic glass by a bonfire.

The man and his friends appear to be sitting around the bonfire at a vacant plot while on an outing.

Taking note of the incident, the Rajasthan Police Helpdesk on X tagged the local police and told them to look into the matter. The local police in another post on X replied they will take action.

Dogs' livers aren't equipped to break down alcohol, and dogs can experience alcohol poisoning just as humans can, only more quickly, according to the pet care website 'Rover'. Alcohol can cause lethargy, respiratory depression, and dangerously low body temperature in dogs. It is even more dangerous for puppies.

Many on social media condemned the man for putting the puppy through the ordeal.

"The puppy could die. These people are inhuman," a user on X wrote, tagging the Rajasthan Police.

Many others called for action against the men.