Watch: Techie Captures First Day In Indian Office After Moving Back From Sweden

An Indian techie recently shared an Instagram video documenting his first day back in an Indian office after relocating from Sweden, highlighting the stark contrast in work culture. In the video, Dev Vijay Vargiya humorously contrasted his professional life in Europe with his new routine in India. His day started with frustration when his ride didn't show up, highlighting the difference in commute times between Sweden and India, where a 20-minute journey becomes an hour-long ordeal.

Upon arriving at the office, Mr Vargiya likened the security check to airport protocols, only to face further challenges inside. He recounted a comical loop trying to connect to the office Wi-Fi, getting bounced between friends, IT, Admin, and HR, still struggling to get online by lunchtime.

Despite the challenges, he found some bright spots in his day. He raved about the canteen food, declaring Indian office lunches "the best." He also traded his usual Swedish hot chocolate for a tea break with a friend, embracing the local culture.

"There is a struggle to adjust to the Indian work culture, but it is interesting as well. We will have to see what differences I face between the European work culture and the Indian one," he said.

Watch the video here:

The post ignited a broader conversation about work culture, employee comforts, and the nuanced differences between life in Europe and India. Some users questioned his decision to return to India, with one user asking, "Why did you come back?" while another jokingly said, "Now you can see the difference between India and Sweden."

A third user said, "Every country has its own strengths and challenges. Comparing Sweden and India directly isn't fair because India is almost 7 times bigger in area and has over 130 times Sweden's population. Despite this, India has the world's 2nd largest road network (6.3 million km), modern metro systems in 20+ cities, and world-class airports. Security checks here are necessary for a country of 1.4 billion people. So yes, you should not defame your country by showing this."

A fourth added, "Instead of accepting the reality, Indians are getting offended."