Viral Video: Son Surprises Dad With His Dream Bike, His Reaction Is Priceless

Needless to say, parents make a lot of sacrifices to make their children's lives better. Even if we thank them every day for all that they have done for us, it won't be enough. Recently, a young man expressed his gratitude and surprised his father with a sweet gift on his 59th birthday.

In a video posted on Instagram, the son gifted his father his favourite bike on realizing how much he loved the bike. His father was left overwhelmed and the joy of possessing his dream bike was pretty evident on his face. The video was posted by a user called Ujwal Sidnag, and the video was captioned, ''Happy Birthday Dad. There are no words to express about you, you are my superman, supergod everything.'' The text insert on the video reads, ''We surprised our dad on his 59th birthday with the most unexpected gift he dreamed of having.''

In a lengthy caption, the man explained that when he and his father went to a bike showroom, his father really liked the bike there. However, he couldn't buy it as it was expensive. The son then thought of buying the bike for his dad to make him happy.

In the caption, he wrote, ''Until last year I had no idea how much he loved this bike when we randomly just visited the showroom to just check with the price but my dad was like "We can't afford this right now, it's too expensive ".But that day I really saw the love for it as he was curiously asking all the questions to the representative their !! He loved it so much because it was the exact same bike which his dad used to ride the older version of this back in his days !! So thought there could not be any much of a gift than this, which makes him happy.''

Since this video was shared, it has been liked more than three lakh times and garnered a plethora of reactions. The video has moved the internet, and struck a chord with netizens, who loved the son's adorable gesture for his father. One user wrote, ''God bless you with happiness and love.. may you have a very bright future ahead.'' Another commented, ''That happiness in his eyes is so precious man....God bless all.'' A third said, ''Very sweet man! He is lucky to have son like you..wish him a very happy birthday.''

