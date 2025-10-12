Viral Video Shows Woman Taking Bicycle In Mumbai Metro, Divides Internet

Mumbai Metro passengers can carry bicycles inside coaches - a facility which recently became a social media conversation when a woman was spotted using it. A viral video featured a woman parking her bicycle inside a Mumbai Metro coach, which sparked debate among users, with some calling it "fantastic", while some said that it's "not for India".

Watch the video here:

This is a fantastic facility in the Mumbai metro. I wish to see more and more Mumbaikars using it. pic.twitter.com/J4wqVWKzN4 — Lord Immy Kant (@KantInEastt) October 11, 2025

Mumbai Metro allows bicycles on board on certain lines, specifically Lines 2A (Yellow Line) and 7 (Red Line), promoting eco-friendly travel and addressing last-mile connectivity challenges, without any extra charges.

The video shows the woman entering the coach, using the designated space to park her bicycle by hanging the two-wheeler on a hook by its front wheel. She smoothly takes it down before deboarding the metro.

Social media reaction

The viral video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Lord Immy Kant, with the caption, "This is a fantastic facility in the Mumbai metro. I wish to see more and more Mumbaikars using it."

"No. That feature is not meant for a country like India," one user commented. "What will they do when ten people with bicycles show up? Stupid idea."

"I agree that encouraging higher ridership is key to the success of these infrastructure investments. Truly integrating the metro with last-mile connectivity solutions will be the differentiator for making it the preferred choice over personal vehicles downtown," another user weighed in.

"You can't have so many cycle spaces on a train!!! Have instead rental bikes at stations," one user suggested.