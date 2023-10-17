Viral Video Shows Traffic Chaos As Couple And Driver Clash

Users fumed over their lack of decency in a public place.

The internet is inundated with road rage videos, documenting numerous occurrences of aggressive driving and confrontations on the streets. These videos frequently feature intense verbal disputes, dangerous driving actions, and even physical clashes involving motorists. Prior to the advent of social media and smartphones equipped with cameras, such videos of altercations between individuals were not readily accessible for viewing. Nowadays, nearly every road rage incident is caught on camera, underscoring the importance of maintaining a sense of composure on the road, as it can significantly contribute to a more peaceful driving experience.

A video shared by a social media user, purportedly from Kolkata, has gone viral and depicts a heated exchange between a couple and a car owner. What began as a verbal disagreement escalated into a physical altercation in which the woman threw punches at the car driver.

Least Violent Road rage kalesh b/w a Family and a guy in India pic.twitter.com/R0t6CeIHdE — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 13, 2023

Remarkably, the car driver exhibited restraint by not retaliating physically, though he continued to engage in a verbal dispute with the couple. The internet has lauded the man for maintaining his composure and refraining from responding physically to the woman's actions.

"The guy in the red t-shirt showed a great deal of restraint, refusing to physically retaliate," commented one user.

"No matter what the argument was, it should be just verbal; there is no need to be violent there," wrote another user.