Viral Video Shows Safe Made Of Chocolate, Internet Surprised

Picture shows a chocolate safe having chocolate bars coated with goalden colour kept inside.

A video gaining traction on social media shows the making of a chocolate safe. It has been posted on Instagram by pastry chef Amaury Guchion, who is known for sharing videos of his chocolate artwork.

"Chocolate Safe! The little gold bars are too good... better keep them locked up," the chef has captioned the video.

It starts with Mr Guchion making the safe's components from chocolate, assembling the parts to create the safe. Later, the chef creates little chocolate bars and coats them in golden colour to make them look like gold bars. He then stores them in the chocolate safe and locks the door.

Since being shared, the video has impressed over 11.3 million viewers and received more than one million likes on Instagram.

Users have flooded the comment section with compliments.

A user wrote, "Lord of creativity," while another said, "Definitely the best in the whole world."

Last month, another chocolate creation of Mr Guchion went viral on social media which showed him making a chocolate chameleon.

The viral video demonstrated how Mr Guichon initially created individual reptile parts and tree branches out of chocolate before putting them all together and giving the product a beautiful polish.

While sharing the video Mr Guchion wrote, "Chocolate Chameleon! Mother and baby chilling in the chocolate rainforest."

Mr Guchion is a well-known Swiss-French chef known for his pastry designs and chocolate masterpieces.