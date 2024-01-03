Viral Video Shows Passengers Boarding Overcrowded Train Through Windows At Ujjain Station

The video has gone viral and has left the internet in disbelief.

Lately, several instances of overcrowded trains have come to the fore, with some complaining about not getting a seat despite having a confirmed ticket. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet that shows an overwhelming crowd at the Ujjain Junction railway station.

The clip was shared on X by user Cow Momma with the caption, "Windows are just small doors anyway." In the unverified clip, passengers are seen attempting to enter the coaches through windows, highlighting the urgency and distress amongst the travellers.

However, NDTV could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Windows are just small doors anyway. pic.twitter.com/WRgY6cZRJE — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) January 2, 2024



The video has gone viral and has left the internet in disbelief. While some commented on how it is dangerous for commuters to enter the coaches through windows, others tagged the Indian Railways to look into the matter.

A user commented, "India needs more affordable trains and buses Not the overhyped Vandhe Bharat!"

Another user wrote, "I read all your reasons. All are true. Add this also, These days in the Northern part, @RailMinIndia cancelled more than 50% of trains, without planning for alternatives. Now, very few trains are running, which causes great inconvenience & chaos."

The third user joked, "Climbing into the compartment wearing a saree through the 'small door' is a remarkable feat...."

Meanwhile, there have been numerous grievances regarding overcrowding on trains. One particular complaint highlighted a passenger's ordeal on an Indian Railways journey, where he had to stand throughout the entire trip despite having a confirmed ticket.

