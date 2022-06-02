Viral Video Shows Elephant Doing Headstand During Bath, Internet Angry

Elephant does headstand as its owner gives the animal a bath.

A video circulating on social media shows an elephant in a circus-like pose while taking a bath. But the viral video has angered social media users.

The elephant is standing on its head (a headstand) while its owner gives it a bath but many on Twitter claim that the animal has been trained to do so.

The video has been shared by Morissa Schwartz on Twitter with the caption, "I didn't know elephants could do this." It has received over 3.4 lakh views and more than 11,000 likes.

I did not know ???? could do this…pic.twitter.com/Wf19oIB3Ud — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) June 1, 2022

"No offense, but you can do just about anything when you've been trained at the end of a cattle prod," a user wrote.

"Circus elephants do it all the time," another one commented.

"It's not by choice -- this is not a neat trick the elephant does just because it's the result of a wild animal held in captivity and abused for human entertainment," a third tweet on the video read.

Elephants are known to be friendly to people, and a viral video that has went popular on social media last month showed a hilarious exchange between a baby elephant and its keeper in the zoo.

The video was shared by IFS officer Dr Samrat Gowda on Twitter. It shows the baby elephant struggling to cross over the fence. After sometime, however, it finally overcomes to obstacle and goes straight for the mattress the zoo keeper is lying on.

The elephant tries to get the "sleeping" man off, while the keeper jokingly attempts to share the mattress with the animal before being forced to get up. The keeper, however, does not give up and lies down on the mattress once again sending the elephant face first into a pile of leaves in the corner.

