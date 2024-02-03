Viral Video Showing 360-Degree View Of Mount Everest Stuns Internet

The video has amassed more than 35 million views and over 220,000 likes.

If there is a place on Earth from where everything seems small, then it has to be Mount Everest, the tallest mountain peak in the world. Now, familiarising us with the beauty of the mountain, a video showing a 360-degree view from the top of Mount Everest has surfaced on social media and left users in awe. The clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user @historyinmemes, gives an unprecedented glimpse of the treacherous terrain of the mountain. It shows snow-capped peaks along with a team of skilled mountaineers.

"A 360-degree camera view from the top of Mt Everest," the X user captioned the post, which has amassed more than 35 million views and over 220,000 likes.

This is a 360° camera view from the top of Mt. Everest

Many Twitter users seemed captivated by the glory of Mount Everest. In the comments section, while some praised the mountaineers' courage, others wrote about the dangers and challenges that climbers face on the world's tallest mountain peak.

"Top of the world! Thankful for God's creation!" wrote one user. "I've always had this fascination with Everest. I've read about and seen practically everything out there. This is incredible," commented another.

"Gees that's interesting!! Looks like u could fall easily and not much room up there for the people coming up," expressed a third user. "Yikes! The weird fisheye lens effect makes it seem like the top of Mt. Everest is about one square foot. Amazing, out of this world, and feeding my acrophobia," added another.

Meanwhile, speaking of Mount Everest, last week, a 2-year-old from Scotland became the youngest person to reach Mount Everest base camp. Carter Dallas climbed to the south side of Nepal, at an altitude of 17,598 feet above sea level, on his father Ross' back. The toddler's mother Jade walked alongside the duo. It is believed that the 2-year-old has broken the world record previously held by four-year-old Zara from the Czech Republic.

The family is hoping that Carter's world record is confirmed. The current record holder is Zara who made the 170-mile (274 km) journey to the base camp. Before her, the world record for the youngest person to reach Mount Everest base camp was held by Prisha Lokesh Nikajoo, who was only five years old when she made the climb in 2023.