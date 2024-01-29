2-Year-Old From Scotland Becomes 'Youngest' Person To Reach Everest Base Camp

Carter Ross will break the record of Zara from Czech Republic.

A two-year-old from Scotland has become the youngest to person to reach Mount Everest base camp. According to UK-based Metro, Carter Dallas climbed to the south side of Nepal, at an altitude of 17,598 feet above the sea level, on his father Ross' back. The toddler's mother Jade was walking alongside the duo. The family is on a year-long trip around Asia, and their son believed to have broken the world record previously held by four-year-old Zara from the Czech Republic.

"Carter coped better than me and his mum. We both got slight altitude sickness but he was absolutely fine," the boy's father was quoted as saying by Metro.

"There were two medics at the villages before base camp and they tested his blood to check he was fine, his results were way better than ours - they were amazed," the 35-year-old further said while talking about the climb in October last year.

The toddler's parents had brought food jackets and sleeping bags for their journey. "Within 24 hours of touching down in Kathmandu we started the trek," Ross said.

Ross and his wife bought three one-way tickets for a year of travelling in 2023 after renting out their house in Scotland. They flew to India before visiting Sri Lanka and the Maldives, said the Metro report.

Then family then went to Nepal and then to Malaysia before heading to Singapore to celebrate Carter's birthday at Universal Studios. They also visited Thailand.

The toddler loves the food in different countries and enjoyed eating chicken feet in Malaysia, but his favourite dish is Pad Thai.

The family is hoping that Carter's world record is confirmed. The current record holder is Zara who made the 170-mile (274 km) journey to the base camp. Before her, the world record for the youngest person to reach Mount Everest base camp was held by Prisha Lokesh Nikajoo, who was only five years old when she made the climb in 2023.